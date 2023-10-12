Fall Drive 2023 Giveaway: A cycling tour of Italy!

There are all sorts of great reasons to give during this fall membership drive, but here is one more reason to give right now. We are giving away a cycling tour of Italy which will take you and a partner all the way from Venice to Florence with incredible stops along the way.

Romance, art, history, and great food come together on the canals of Venice, the cycle-friendly streets of Ferrara and the early Christian mosaics of Ravenna to the renaissance architecture of Florence, this tour features seven days of pedaling through the heart of Italian culture and cuisine.

Your new membership right now enters you to win this trip. No donation is necessary to enter or win, but it is our fall membership drive so we hope you will. If you are already a member, or if you have joined already, don’t worry. You are automatically entered.