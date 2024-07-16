Gabe Allen is KUNC’s 2024 Neil Best Reporting Fellow. He reports on diverse topics for KUNC’s website and supports our other reporters with photography, videography and data visualization.

Before starting at the station, he covered science and the environment for Mongabay, Discover Magazine, Astronomy Magazine, The Colorado Sun and WyoFile, among other publications. His first journalism job was as the arts and entertainment editor at the Jackson Hole News&Guide.

When he’s not working, you can find him rock climbing in Eldorado Canyon, playing music with friends or savoring a well-made doughnut.