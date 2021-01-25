Here’s How To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment In Fort Collins, Loveland Or Greeley

Unless you’ve been living underneath a rock for the past month, you probably know that COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Northern Colorado.

Right now, they’re only officially available to health care workers, first responders and residents over the age of 70. But that group will expand as supply increases in the coming weeks.

Preschool and K-12 teachers and people who work at child care facilities will become eligible to receive a shot starting Feb. 8. People age 65 and older will also become eligible the same day.

For starters, it’s best to check the latest iteration of the state’s vaccine prioritization plan. The chart shows where you might fall in line. Colorado is currently moving through phase “phase 1B.”

Next, find out which providers in your community are offering vaccines. Colorado’s health department has created a map with exact locations.

If you’re a teacher or other type of essential worker listed in phase 1B, your employer may also be working with the local health department to get you a vaccine. Check with them before making an appointment.

The most important thing to realize is supply is still very low. That means you can’t just walk in and get an appointment anywhere. For now, you’ll probably need to get on a waitlist with a local health care provider or health department.

KUNC has compiled a list of those locations here using publicly available information. Check back for weekly updates. We’ll do our best to keep it current.

If you hear of any other locations, send us an email at matt.bloom@kunc.org

Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley and surrounding communities

Associates in Family Medicine: The provider says it “will contact patients as supplies become available. Please do not call to inquire about the vaccine. At this time, there is not enough of the COVID-19 vaccine to offer it to everyone. As we receive shipments of the vaccine, we are providing it as quickly as possible according to the state’s plan.”

Banner Health: The hospital is asking eligible residents, whether they’re patients or not, to take a survey online. Here’s the link for Larimer County residents. Here’s the link for Weld County residents. Afterwards, staff will contact you to set up an appointment.

Centura Health: Centura is scheduling vaccine appointments for current patients, according to its website. If you are an eligible patient, you’ll receive an invitation in random order through the hospital’s patient portal system.

Dale’s Pharmacy: Check the provider’s website for more information.

Estes Park Health: The hospital is asking residents to fill out Larimer County’s online sign up form.

Good Day Pharmacy: Check out the provider’s website for more information.

Kaiser Permanente: Kaiser Permanente members can visit Kaiser’s vaccine web page to complete the “COVID-19 vaccine sign up.” Upon providing your information to them, you will be placed on a first-come, first-served waitlist for the vaccine based on your eligibility.

King Soopers Pharmacy: Check the provider’s website for more information.

Larimer County Department of Health and Environment: The department is asking eligible residents to fill out this form, and a staff member will contact them to set up an appointment once one is available.

Safeway Pharmacies: According to the state’s health department, “some local public health agencies are working with their local Safeway pharmacies to help vaccinate those in phase 1A who have not yet received the vaccine. Once more vaccine supply is available, all Safeway locations in the state will be organizing vaccination clinics for groups in Phase 1B. When available, information about these clinics will be marketed in-store and through Safeway’s social media channels. To receive general updates about the COVID-19 vaccine availability from Safeway, sign up for COVID-19 information.”

Salud Family Health: Salud Family Health is asking Northern Colorado residents who are 70-and-up to register for an appointment on their website.

SCL Health: The provider is contacting patients aged 70 and older who are currently receiving care at an SCL Health facility, according to its website. If you are 70 and older and would like more information about registering for COVID-19 vaccination at a SCL Health facility, log on to SCL Health’s website or call (303) 812-2051 for details.

Sunrise Community Health: The provider is offering vaccines to current patients on an invite-only basis. Appointments are required. To make an appointment at an upcoming clinic, call (970) 346-2587 for English or other languages or (970) 346-2589 for Spanish.

UCHealth: The hospital system is scheduling appointments for current patients and non-patients. Once registered, UCHealth will enter you into a “random selection process” to receive an appointment time. Residents who are not eligible for a vaccine right now can sign up to be notified when it’s their turn to do so.

Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment: Weld County Health is currently contacting eligible individuals in some of the 1B category to obtain a vaccination, according to its vaccination website. As of Jan. 8, the health department is not able to provide vaccines to county residents who are 70 or older.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has also launched a new call center for the public to ask questions specifically about the COVID-19 vaccine. Now through the end of January, the vaccine call center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning Feb. 1, hours will extend to 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The new toll-free number is 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).