© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
mwnb_map.png
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain states of Colorado Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.

Health Experts Urge Double-Masking As Coronavirus Mutates

KUNR Public Radio | By Stephanie Serrano
Published February 5, 2021 at 4:29 PM MST
Maridav
/
Adobe Stock
Corona virus prevetion face mask protection N95 masks and medical surgical masks at home .

As highly contagious coronavirus variants spread, health experts in the Mountain West and beyond are urging people to upgrade and double up their masks.

“Multiple layers of fabric would provide more filtration than just a single layer, so you can achieve this by wearing two masks,” said Brian Labus, an epidemiologist at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “The other benefit of wearing a couple masks at the same time is that it can provide a better fit to your face, covering any gaps in the first and second mask.”

The CDC hasn't changed its mask recommendations, but a former CDC director, as well as Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, are touting double-masking and higher-quality masks, as the Washington Post reports.

Christine Porter, who teaches public health at the University of Wyoming, recommends upgrading to a KF94 mask made in South Korea. 

“The Korean-made ones have been reliably shown to filter 95% of the particles, thus a mask of that level becomes more important with these new variants because of the lower level of the virus exposure,” Porter explained.

But she says upgrading depends on whether you can find one and afford it.  

Protocols like handwashing and social distancing continue to be critical in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2021 KUNR Public Radio. To see more, visit KUNR Public Radio.

Tags

HealthCoronavirusCOVID-19MasksMountain West News Bureau
Stephanie Serrano
Stephanie Serrano is a senior at the University of Nevada, Reno and a Latina born and raised in Reno, Nevada. She joins KUNR as our bilingual news intern for the spring of 2017. It's a special position supported by the Pack Internship Grant Program, KUNR, and Noticiero Movil, a bilingual multimedia news source that's part of the Reynolds School of Journalism.
Related Content
Load More