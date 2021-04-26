Still Need A COVID-19 Vaccine? 4 Ways You Can Get One In Northern Colorado

Some COVID-19 vaccine providers in Colorado have started administering the Johnson & Johnson shot again after a two week pause. The state’s health department issued guidance to local hospitals and pharmacies over the weekend, saying the company’s vaccines are safe and “highly effective.” The CDC panel that reviewed concerns about rare, but serious blood clots from the vaccine said its benefits far outweigh the risk.

The restart comes at a point when more than 2.5 million Coloradans have gotten at least their first shot. That’s more than half of the eligible population.

If you’re a part of the half that still hasn’t gotten a shot, we’ve put together a short list of ways to get an appointment in Northern Colorado.

Visit The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland

A FEMA-run vaccine clinic at The Ranch is administering vaccines Monday through Saturday. Registration is available on the Larimer County Department of Public Health and Environment’s website . The clinic is also accepting walk-up and drive-up appointments. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The state has opened similar mass vaccination sites in Adams and Denver counties.

2. Search for a clinic near you on comassvax.org .

The state’s health department set up this website to make searching for a vaccine clinic easier. Just enter your zip code or city of residence, and a list of upcoming vaccine clinics should appear. Click the link to sign up.

3. Check pharmacy availability online.

Major pharmacies, such as Safeway and Walmart, now have vaccines available to the general public. Individual retail pharmacies have sign-up pages on their websites. Here are the links:

You can also check out one of several grassroots-driven vaccine spotter websites, like this one . Some information on these may be out of date, though.

4. Call the state’s vaccine hotline.

If scouring the internet isn’t your thing, the state has a 24-hour vaccine hotline that can help you find an appointment. The number is 1-877-CO-VAX-CO (1-877-268-2926).