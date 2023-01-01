Email: holland.andringa@kunc.org

Phone: 970-350-0839

As Membership Coordinator for KUNC and The Colorado Sound, I work directly with our stations' members to provide support, manage donations, and assist with marketing and pledge information.

Local and public radio has been a staple throughout my life. From a young age I remember my mother waking me up for school with KROX, the AM station that served our small community. I grew up in an agricultural family, and Prairie Public radio was a backdrop to many days in the tractor, a welcomed alternative to commercial FM radio. In college I spent time working at our campus radio station KBSB scheduling programming and producing on-air music shifts. And as an adult I've been a Northern Community Radio member, occasional volunteer, and frequent caller to their trivia show Green Cheese. I was pleased to discover The Colorado Sound while surfing the dial early in our move to northern Colorado and was already streaming KUNC at home. So lucky me that I get to be a part of Community Radio for Northern Colorado (CRNC).

My professional career includes 8 years with Lakeland PBS in Bemidji, Minnesota (Ojibwe and Dakota ancestral homeland) as a Producer/Director, primarily creating arts, culture, music, and news content. Along with several positions in video production and IT support. Certainly, the coolest job I've ever held was as a Skateboarding Instructor for Bemidji's Parks and Rec.

While working at Lakeland PBS I was selected to participate in the yearlong PBS Digital Immersion Program, gaining expertise in digital strategies and tactics. I also served as Secretary on the Bemidji Curling Club Board of Directors.

I live in Fort Collins (Arapaho, Cheyenne, and Ute ancestral homeland) with my partner Carlee where you'll most likely see me being walked by our two rescue collies. Outside of dog dad life I enjoy mountain biking, astro-photography, cross country skiing, emo music, and anything that tastes sweet.