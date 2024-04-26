You sent us your eight-word poems for National Poetry Month. Check them out here!

Erin O'Toole / KUNC Wolverine Farm Publishing founder and director Todd Simmons, enjoying the poetry room.

We close out April with a celebration of National Poetry Month. In Fort Collins, we spoke with Wolverine Farm Publishing founder and director Todd Simmons about this fabulous medium and the many different forms it can take. Wolverine Farm is in the process of selecting the next Fort Collins Poet Laureate and you can vote there in person!

And we have some poems for you! We asked you to share your flair for the written word this month and try your hand at an eight-word poem. Take a listen and a look below! We received several submissions from people of all ages and from all over the KUNC listening area. Thank you for sharing your poems, and without further ado, here they all are!

Audio eight-word poems

Beth Chilson of Fort Collins - poem 1 of 2 Beth Chilson of Fort Collins - poem 1 of 2 Listen • 0:07

Beth Chilson of Fort Collins - poem 2 of 2 Beth Chilson of Fort Collins - poem 2 of 2 Listen • 0:04

Cheryl Rubino of Evans Cheryl Rubino of Evans Listen • 0:08

Clara, Rivendell School student - poem 1 of 2 Listen • 0:06

Clara, Rivendell School student - poem 2 of 2 Clara, Rivendell School student - poem 2 of 2 Listen • 0:03

David Hume at Larimer County Jail David Hume at Larimer County Jail Listen • 0:09

Emmaline Watkins of Fort Collins Emmaline Watkins of Fort Collins Listen • 0:08

Katie Watkins of Fort Collins - poem 1 of 2 Listen • 0:03

Katie Watkins of Fort Collins - poem 2 of 2 Katie Watkins of Fort Collins - poem 2 of 2 Listen • 0:03

Jack Martin of Fort Collins Jack Martin of Fort Collins Listen • 0:11

Katherine, Rivendell School student Katherine, Rivendell School student Listen • 0:03

Steve Dzilvelis of Longmont Steve Dzilvelis of Longmont Listen • 0:12

Reis, Rivendell School student Reis, Rivendell School student Listen • 0:04

Steve Miller of Fort Collins Steve Miller of Fort Collins Listen • 0:08

Steve Rice of Fort Collins Steve Rice of Fort Collins Listen • 0:06

Virginia Schultz of Gold Hill Virginia Schultz of Gold Hill Listen • 0:11

Wyatt, Rivendell School student - poem 1 of 2 Wyatt, Rivendell School student - poem 1 of 2 Listen • 0:06

Wyatt, Rivendell School student - poem 2 of 2 Wyatt, Rivendell School student - poem 2 of 2 Listen • 0:06

Eight-word poems in print

Dr. LaRue Johnson, Fort Collins:



Reservoirs to delay water loss are recreationally positive. We worry with Wyoming winds while Winter wanes. Tumbleweed, Kochia and Mexican fireweed are synonymous pests.

Alexandra Rathmann:



city girl eyeliner running down country girl cheeks the whole world is happening outside - go look

A couple of other poems with more than eight words

April Stutters of Fort Collins April Stutters of Fort Collins Listen • 1:30

Katherine Delanoy, Eagle:

So quiet

I can hear the gypsy moths

hitting the branches,

What have we done?

The ants, the rats, the moths we try to kill

multiply,

We multiply,

Disrupt,

unbalance,

Fool around with Mother Nature

and she retaliates,

Stronger,

Helping us sow the seeds

of our own destruction,

Earth Day 1970,

Earth Day 2024,

Have we really learned

anything at all?

