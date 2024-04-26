You sent us your eight-word poems for National Poetry Month. Check them out here!
We close out April with a celebration of National Poetry Month. In Fort Collins, we spoke with Wolverine Farm Publishing founder and director Todd Simmons about this fabulous medium and the many different forms it can take. Wolverine Farm is in the process of selecting the next Fort Collins Poet Laureate and you can vote there in person!
And we have some poems for you! We asked you to share your flair for the written word this month and try your hand at an eight-word poem. Take a listen and a look below! We received several submissions from people of all ages and from all over the KUNC listening area. Thank you for sharing your poems, and without further ado, here they all are!
Audio eight-word poems
Eight-word poems in print
Dr. LaRue Johnson, Fort Collins:
- Reservoirs to delay water loss are recreationally positive.
- We worry with Wyoming winds while Winter wanes.
- Tumbleweed, Kochia and Mexican fireweed are synonymous pests.
Alexandra Rathmann:
- city girl eyeliner running down country girl cheeks
- the whole world is happening outside - go look
A couple of other poems with more than eight words
Katherine Delanoy, Eagle:
So quiet
I can hear the gypsy moths
hitting the branches,
What have we done?
The ants, the rats, the moths we try to kill
multiply,
We multiply,
Disrupt,
unbalance,
Fool around with Mother Nature
and she retaliates,
Stronger,
Helping us sow the seeds
of our own destruction,
Earth Day 1970,
Earth Day 2024,
Have we really learned
anything at all?