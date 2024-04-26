© 2024
You sent us your eight-word poems for National Poetry Month. Check them out here!

KUNC
Published April 26, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Wolverine Farm Publishing founder and director Todd Simmons, enjoying the poetry room.
Erin O'Toole / KUNC
Wolverine Farm Publishing founder and director Todd Simmons, enjoying the poetry room.

We close out April with a celebration of National Poetry Month. In Fort Collins, we spoke with Wolverine Farm Publishing founder and director Todd Simmons about this fabulous medium and the many different forms it can take. Wolverine Farm is in the process of selecting the next Fort Collins Poet Laureate and you can vote there in person!

And we have some poems for you! We asked you to share your flair for the written word this month and try your hand at an eight-word poem. Take a listen and a look below! We received several submissions from people of all ages and from all over the KUNC listening area. Thank you for sharing your poems, and without further ado, here they all are!

Audio eight-word poems

Beth Chilson of Fort Collins - poem 1 of 2
Beth Chilson of Fort Collins - poem 1 of 2
Beth Chilson of Fort Collins - poem 2 of 2
Beth Chilson of Fort Collins - poem 2 of 2
Cheryl Rubino of Evans
Cheryl Rubino of Evans
Clara, Rivendell School student - poem 1 of 2
Clara, Rivendell School student - poem 2 of 2
Clara, Rivendell School student - poem 2 of 2
David Hume at Larimer County Jail
David Hume at Larimer County Jail
Emmaline Watkins of Fort Collins
Emmaline Watkins of Fort Collins
Katie Watkins of Fort Collins - poem 1 of 2
Katie Watkins of Fort Collins - poem 2 of 2
Katie Watkins of Fort Collins - poem 2 of 2
Jack Martin of Fort Collins
Jack Martin of Fort Collins
Katherine, Rivendell School student
Katherine, Rivendell School student
Steve Dzilvelis of Longmont
Steve Dzilvelis of Longmont
Reis, Rivendell School student
Reis, Rivendell School student
Steve Miller of Fort Collins
Steve Miller of Fort Collins
Steve Rice of Fort Collins
Steve Rice of Fort Collins
Virginia Schultz of Gold Hill
Virginia Schultz of Gold Hill
Wyatt, Rivendell School student - poem 1 of 2
Wyatt, Rivendell School student - poem 1 of 2
Wyatt, Rivendell School student - poem 2 of 2
Wyatt, Rivendell School student - poem 2 of 2

Eight-word poems in print

Dr. LaRue Johnson, Fort Collins:

  1. Reservoirs to delay water loss are recreationally positive.
  2. We worry with Wyoming winds while Winter wanes.
  3. Tumbleweed, Kochia and Mexican fireweed are synonymous pests.

Alexandra Rathmann:

  1. city girl eyeliner running down country girl cheeks
  2. the whole world is happening outside - go look

A couple of other poems with more than eight words

April Stutters of Fort Collins
April Stutters of Fort Collins

Katherine Delanoy, Eagle:

So quiet

I can hear the gypsy moths

hitting the branches,

What have we done?

The ants, the rats, the moths we try to kill

multiply,

We multiply,

Disrupt,

unbalance,

Fool around with Mother Nature

and she retaliates,

Stronger,

Helping us sow the seeds

of our own destruction,

Earth Day 1970,

Earth Day 2024,

Have we really learned

anything at all?
