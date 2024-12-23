Blinding us with science, In the NoCo shares some of their top conversations with innovators in 2024

One thing we love about living in Colorado is the endless natural wonders. And not just the obvious stuff like the mountain scenery or the majestic wildlife.

Conversations about science generated some of the In The NoCo team’s favorite interviews of 2024.

Several guests talked about signature crops like the Pueblo chile or the Palisade Peach. But other guests taught us about more unusual topics, like a cave near Boulder where a family discovered a new species of arachnid. Or the site of an underground blaze left behind by coal miners more than a hundred years ago. Or an emerging technology that could simulate a conversation with a dead loved one.

Here are some of our favorite science conversations of 2024, from the wondrous to the slightly icky:

Love Palisade Peaches? Here's what makes them delicious, according to science

Late in the summer, farmers markets get more crowded as people line up to buy peaches grown in western Colorado, often by the crate. But what is it that makes the Palisade peach so craveable? It’s more than just pride in our local produce, as CSU Extension horticulture expert Jeff Pieper explained. The secret lies in the particular microclimate and unique terrain found in Palisade and other fruit-growing regions on the Western Slope.

Can a CU insect expert warn the U.S. about a honeybee crisis before it’s too late?

You may have heard that bee populations are declining at an alarming rate. But you may not have heard of the tiny tropoleilops mite that’s emerging as a threat to honeybees in Asia and Europe. University of Colorado researcher Dr. Samuel Ramsey – better known as Dr. Sammy to his thousands of YouTube fans – is on a mission to share his enthusiasm for insects with the world. He explained the slightly horrifying science behind how these tiny parasites attack pollinators, and how taking action now could help prevent a global honeybee pandemic.

Cave crawl leads to a Colorado family’s discovery of a tiny, new scorpion-like species

Lots of families enjoy things like board games, picnics, or riding bikes when they’re together. For David Steinmann and his family, their favorite hobby involves crawling around in dark caves, searching for tiny creatures. These caves are a treasure trove of new species, and Steinmann has discovered dozens of them. (He can’t recall exactly how many.) In this interview, Steinmann shared his excitement over his most recent discovery – a tiny cave-dwelling pseudoscorpion named Larca boulderica.

An underground fire near Boulder has burned for more than a century. Here’s the plan to finally extinguish it

How do you put out a fire that’s burned underground for decades? For starters, hire crews to dig it up and keep thousands of gallons of water on hand as a precaution. This interview looked at the science behind an unusual brand of firefighting in a state where several dozen coal seam fires have burned below the surface for years.

Can new technology reconnect us with a dead loved one? Meet CU’s ‘generative ghosts’ expert

Lots of us – maybe all of us – have wished we could hear from a loved one who passed away. University of Colorado researcher Jed Brubaker has a plan to make that idea real. One possible model could be a chatbot that answers your questions by combing through your relative’s letters and diary entries. Jed offered others some other visions of what a “generative ghost” could look like and talked about how it feels to experiment with reconnecting with the dead.

Using 3D printing to build homes could transform the housing business. A Greeley company wants to lead the way

Alquist 3D thinks its technology for building homes just might solve the nation’s housing shortage – and maybe the world’s too. Company founder Zach Mannheimer talked with Erin about how he got the idea for a company that specializes in 3D-printed homes, and why he wants to transform the housing industry while working from the company’s new headquarters in Greeley.

Meet the agriculture professor who gave Colorado its own signature chile pepper – and sparked a rivalry with New Mexico

CSU professor Michael Bartolo didn’t set out to create a new variety of chile pepper. He was simply experimenting with a bag of pepper seeds that had belonged to his uncle. Less than a decade after planting those first seeds, Colorado had its first signature chile variety – and a friendly rivalry with neighboring New Mexico’s famous Hatch chiles. The story of the Pueblo chile is deeply rooted in the state's culture, Bartolo says, going back through generations of farmers in southern Colorado, including members of his own family.