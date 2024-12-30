From the big headlines to local newsmakers, In The NoCo shares its most powerful 2024 conversations

The news cycle in 2024 hit a fever pitch at times. There was the presidential election, of course. But in Colorado we also witnessed some fearsome wildfires this summer, as well as the long-awaited trial of the killer in the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting. Those stories led to some of the most moving interviews that In The NoCo published this year.

But headline news didn’t provide all of the powerful moments on In The NoCo. We also spoke to people helping veterans with PTSD and several entrepreneurs who turned their unique dreams into successful businesses.

Here’s a look at some of the most powerful conversations In The NoCo shared in 2024.

After guilty verdicts – and 10 life sentences – in Boulder’s mass shooting trial, a victim’s daughter looks back

This past September, a three-and-a-half-year wait for justice finally came to an end. The trial of the man accused of killing ten people in a mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers store ended with guilty verdicts and 10 consecutive life sentences. That moment felt like a milestone for Erika Mahoney, who lost her father, Kevin Mahoney, in the shooting. Shortly after the verdict was announced, she joined Erin for a deeply personal and moving conversation about the emotional toll of the trial, and how she’s able to find peace and inspiration in the memory of her dad.

Five days battling a wildfire in Lyons: A fire chief's perspective

At the height of wildfire season in August, crews fought several simultaneous blazes along the Front Range. Rob Stumpf, fire chief for the Lyons Fire Protection District, directed more than 200 firefighters as they worked to stop the blaze from destroying homes in his town. Not long after the fire was contained, he sat down for a fascinating interview about what goes through a fire chief’s mind as a wildfire threatens homes and lives.

How an unusual program helps military veterans process their trauma by making films

Veterans who suffer from PTSD or depression may struggle with returning to civilian life. The Patton Project is a unique program that uses storytelling to help veterans process their trauma by making a short film. It was created by Benjamin Patton, grandson of the famous World War II Gen. George S. Patton. In this interview, he and a former participant, Mike Leeman, explained why a filmmaking project can be such an effective form of therapy for veterans.

What makes a great shopping mall Santa? This Colorado school has trained thousands of them

Susen Mesco launched her St. Nick-training business more than four decades ago, and teaches her students how to look like the perfect, festive Santa. But kids sometimes bring sad stories and tough questions to Santa when they need to talk with someone they trust. Susen’s tips on how Santa should respond to young folks who are hurting supplied one of the most touching moments of any interview you’ll hear this year.

Cities across the Front Range have a secret weapon to prevent wildfires: A herd of 300 goats

If the word “wildfire” appears several times in this article, it’s because they’re a perennial threat in Colorado. But this story looks at an unusual business that tries to limit the damage wildfires can do. Goat Bros specializes in renting a herd of 120 goats to communities along the Front Range. The herd gobbles up brush and vegetation that can fuel a blaze. And the story of how the business got started is a touching vignette about a couple who followed an unlikely dream.