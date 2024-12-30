© 2025
From the big headlines to local newsmakers, In The NoCo shares its most powerful 2024 conversations

KUNC | By Brad Turner,
Erin O'TooleAriel Lavery
Published December 30, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
The inside of a fire station. An ambulance sits to one side, with "Lyons Fire" emblazoned across the top of it. On the other side sits a table loaded with supplies.
Rae Solomon
/
KUNC
Donations for firefighters at the Lyons Fire Station on August 1, 2024. Community members have come together to support the crews battling the Stone Canyon Fire, which just missed downtown Lyons.

The news cycle in 2024 hit a fever pitch at times. There was the presidential election, of course. But in Colorado we also witnessed some fearsome wildfires this summer, as well as the long-awaited trial of the killer in the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting. Those stories led to some of the most moving interviews that In The NoCo published this year.

But headline news didn’t provide all of the powerful moments on In The NoCo. We also spoke to people helping veterans with PTSD and several entrepreneurs who turned their unique dreams into successful businesses.

Here’s a look at some of the most powerful conversations In The NoCo shared in 2024.

After guilty verdicts – and 10 life sentences – in Boulder’s mass shooting trial, a victim’s daughter looks back


This past September, a three-and-a-half-year wait for justice finally came to an end. The trial of the man accused of killing ten people in a mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers store ended with guilty verdicts and 10 consecutive life sentences. That moment felt like a milestone for Erika Mahoney, who lost her father, Kevin Mahoney, in the shooting. Shortly after the verdict was announced, she joined Erin for a deeply personal and moving conversation about the emotional toll of the trial, and how she’s able to find peace and inspiration in the memory of her dad.

Tributes cover the temporary fence around the King Soopers grocery store in which 10 people died in a mass shooting in late March on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. A judge is scheduled to hold a hearing Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 to discuss whether a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket nearly two years ago is mentally competent to stand trial. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
In The NoCo
After guilty verdicts – and 10 life sentences – in Boulder’s mass shooting trial, a victim’s daughter looks back
In The NoCo

Five days battling a wildfire in Lyons: A fire chief's perspective


At the height of wildfire season in August, crews fought several simultaneous blazes along the Front Range. Rob Stumpf, fire chief for the Lyons Fire Protection District, directed more than 200 firefighters as they worked to stop the blaze from destroying homes in his town. Not long after the fire was contained, he sat down for a fascinating interview about what goes through a fire chief’s mind as a wildfire threatens homes and lives.

Rob Stumpf, Fire Chief of Lyons Fire Protection District, stands dressed in a firefighting uniform in front of a wall of instruments in a fire station.
In The NoCo
Five days battling a wildfire in Lyons: A fire chief's perspective
In The NoCo

How an unusual program helps military veterans process their trauma by making films


Veterans who suffer from PTSD or depression may struggle with returning to civilian life. The Patton Project is a unique program that uses storytelling to help veterans process their trauma by making a short film. It was created by Benjamin Patton, grandson of the famous World War II Gen. George S. Patton. In this interview, he and a former participant, Mike Leeman, explained why a filmmaking project can be such an effective form of therapy for veterans.

A first Sergeant yells in the ear of an office employee.
In The NoCo
How an unusual program helps military veterans process their trauma by making films
In The NoCo

What makes a great shopping mall Santa? This Colorado school has trained thousands of them


Susen Mesco launched her St. Nick-training business more than four decades ago, and teaches her students how to look like the perfect, festive Santa. But kids sometimes bring sad stories and tough questions to Santa when they need to talk with someone they trust. Susen’s tips on how Santa should respond to young folks who are hurting supplied one of the most touching moments of any interview you’ll hear this year.

Susen Mesco hugs a man dressed as Santa Claus in a red and white suit, white beard, and holding a graduation certificate from the Professional Santa Claus School, which Mesco founded in 1983.
In The NoCo
What makes a great shopping mall Santa? This Colorado school has trained thousands of them
In The NoCo

Cities across the Front Range have a secret weapon to prevent wildfires: A herd of 300 goats


If the word “wildfire” appears several times in this article, it’s because they’re a perennial threat in Colorado. But this story looks at an unusual business that tries to limit the damage wildfires can do. Goat Bros specializes in renting a herd of 120 goats to communities along the Front Range. The herd gobbles up brush and vegetation that can fuel a blaze. And the story of how the business got started is a touching vignette about a couple who followed an unlikely dream.

Goats stream by the camera. A man in a gray t-shirt stands off-kilter in the background
In The NoCo
Cities across the Front Range have a secret weapon to prevent wildfires: A herd of 300 goats
Brad Turner

Yes, wildfires can devastate communities – but they can also help strengthen them, this CU researcher says


There’s no question that wildfires, floods and other natural disasters are catastrophic – and the damage and trauma can take months or years to overcome. But there’s a silver lining, as CU Boulder sociologist Lori Peek explained in this fascinating interview. She studies how neighbors help each other during and after a disaster, and found that in the aftermath, communities often become more connected, resilient and optimistic than before.

A woman with dark brown hair, wearing a flower-patterned shirt and a dark blazer stands in front of a range of mountains in Boulder, Colorado.
In The NoCo
Yes, wildfires can devastate communities – but they can also help strengthen them, this CU researcher says
In The NoCo

In The NoCo In the NoCoWildfiresSanta Claus
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
