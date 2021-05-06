KUNC Newsroom Wins 3 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism. They are among the most prestigious awards in news.

These are the winning stories from the KUNC newsroom:

Hard News

For work in 2020, KUNC reporters Adam Rayes and Leigh Paterson were recognized in the Hard News category for a story they co-reported on how an outbreak of COVID-19 was impacting the state’s largest prison in Sterling and the community around it. Halfway through the reporting, they decided their stories would be stronger as one because of the link between prison spread and community spread. The broadcast story was edited by news director Brian Larson. Digital editor Jackie Hai edited the digital story.

News Series

In the News Series category, KUNC was honored for a collaborative series that was reported and produced by KUNC reporter Luke Runyon, Aspen Journalism's Heather Sackett, KJZZ's Bret Jaspers and the Nevada Independent's Daniel Rothberg. Cash Flows: How Investors Are Banking On the West’s Water Scarcity, looked at how the tightening water supply has attracted the attention of a new actor in some water-stressed pockets of the West: the private investor. The broadcast stories were edited by Runyon and Larson. Jackie Hai designed and edited the online multimedia presentation.

Cash Flows also received a first place award in the Top of the Rockies contest for best Multimedia Story and a third place for Enterprise Reporting. The regional contest includes journalists in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. It’s sponsored by the Colorado chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Cash Flows How Investors Are Banking On the West’s Water Scarcity

Investigative Reporting

State Capitol reporter Scott Franz received a Regional Murrow in the Investigative Reporting category for a story on the state paying Texas journalists to travel to Colorado during the pandemic as part of an effort to get positive tourism coverage. As Scott uncovered, the Texas newspapers did not disclose to their readers that the trips were arranged and mostly paid for by Colorado’s state government. The broadcast story was edited by news director Brian Larson and investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna. Digital editor Jackie Hai edited the digital story.

News Colorado Is Paying For Journalist Getaways To Increase State Tourism, Raising Ethics Concerns Officials in Colorado have been spending money to bring travel writers to the state. It's a practice that raises questions for one media ethicist and, as an open records request has revealed, some journalists aren't disclosing to their readers where the money came from. Listen • 6:04

Regional Edward R. Murrow winners advance to the National Murrow Award competition.

Related Content