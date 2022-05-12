© 2022
inTune Station Blog

KUNC newsroom honored with regional Murrow Awards and by BizWest

KUNC | By Ashley Jefcoat
Published May 12, 2022 at 4:48 PM MDT

KUNC's newsroom continues to be honored this awards season, this time by the Edward R. Murrow Awards and by BizWest.

Since 1971, the Murrow Awards have honored and recognized the work of both national and regional newsrooms that impact their communities. KUNC was honored with two awards. Reporting by Michael de Yoanna and capitol reporter Scott Franz on the impact of campaign donations on how a lawmaker votes won the award for Investigative Reporting. KUNC's series on how COVID-19 impacted Colorado Latinos won in the News Series category. Reports Adam Rayes, Stephanie Daniel and Leigh Paterson contributed to that series.

IMG_3067.jpg
Politics
Do Campaign Donations Influence Colorado Lawmakers' Votes On Bills? We Put It To The Test
Michael de Yoanna
covid_series_notext.png
Over-Infected, Under-Resourced: COVID-19 Hits Colorado Latinos Hard

Additionally, KUNC and The Colorado Sound was honored by BizWest as part of their inaugural Community Builder Awards. The program recognizes organizations and individuals for their volunteer or philanthropic activities. The stations were recognized for providing one year of in-kind advertising support to the United Way of Larimer County.

"Our KUNC reporting team is utterly dedicated to our northern Colorado community and ensuring that people have factual information to make decisions and hold those in power accountable," said Tammy Terwelp, CEO and president of KUNC & The Colorado Sound. "We are happy to help people connect with vital regional institutions like the United Way. Our mission is to cultivate the mind and spirit, to inform, inspire, and entertain, and to strengthen community, and we are grateful to be here."

Mountains Near Leadville.jpg
