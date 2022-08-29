Important programming changes coming to KUNC

I am writing to let you know that we’re making some changes to our programming schedule in September that will bring broader perspectives on the news and offer more from KUNC’s Northern Colorado newsroom.

On September 5th, KUNC & NPR’s Morning Edition extends until 10:00 a.m. on weekdays. This extra hour will also include news features and interviews from the KUNC News team. Since 2020, we’ve seen shifts in commuting patterns, where morning drivers are heading into work a bit later than before. We believe extending NPR’s up-to-the-minute coverage an extra hour will make it easier for you to catch your favorite morning news magazine. You’ll also hear more new stories from the KUNC news team as part of the program.

KUNC also is adding two programs on weekdays to help broaden your perspective on the stories of the day. At noon Monday through Thursday, Meghna Chakrabarti hosts APM’s daily talk program On Point. Every weekday, she leads provocative conversations that help make sense of the world while drawing from perspectives from listeners across the country. At 1:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, KUNC will air The BBC Newshour live from London. In a complex news cycle, being able to draw on the varied perspectives from On Point and the global reporting of the BBC from The Newshour will bring in more diverse views on what’s happening in our country and around the world.

On weekends, the schedule has been adjusted to better flow across the day. You will have more chances to hear your favorite programs.

We realize that any time we change KUNC’s schedule it will take a bit of adjustment. We hope you’ll give it a few weeks to develop a habit of listening. We’re interested in hearing your thoughts. If you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact us at comment@kunc.org.

The new schedule can be found here.

Thanks for your support of KUNC!

Sincerely,

Tammy Terwelp

President & CEO

FAQs

What happened to Fresh Air?

Fresh Air leaves our schedule in September. While we’ve appreciated featuring this program as part of our schedule, the expense of the program, combined with the fact that it can be heard on other Colorado stations, has led us to make the decision to stop airing the program. The savings from dropping Fresh Air can be redirected to local news content created here in Northern Colorado.

What happened to The Takeaway?

The Takeaway is still available to listeners as a podcast. We decided to end the program to give a chance to two new programs, The BBC Newshour and the award-winning program On Point from Boston.

What happened to weekend programs I used to hear?

Travels with Rick Steves and American Routes will be leaving our regular schedule. We decided to take these programs off the schedule to give listeners more opportunities to hear popular programs they enjoy on weekends, like Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me. We know people have busy schedules on the weekends, and this new schedule is designed so people can hear their favorite programs at times that fit their lifestyle.

We will also be regularly analyzing our schedule. If you have suggestions for new programs, please let us know what you’d like to hear.

