Nikole Robinson Carroll brings a new voice to KUNC’s Morning Edition

Listeners have a new voice guiding them through the morning's headlines. Nikole Robinson Carroll is the station’s new Morning Edition host and your companion as you prepare for the day.

Nikole comes to KUNC from KOSU in Oklahoma City and KNRP in Los Vegas, where she was a reporter and host. But she notes that her first “hosting” gig was as the announcer at her hometown roller rink.

“Even after over a dozen years working in public radio, I still can't believe I actually get paid to do what I do – it barely feels like work,” says Nikole. “Audience is everything to me, and I never take listeners’ trust for granted.”

Nikole also encourages listeners to listen closely to the music playing during breaks. “If you listen closely, you might hear music from your favorite video game or anime,” she says.

Interview Highlights

What drew you to working in public radio?

NIKOLE ROBINSON CARROLL: I was drawn into radio on the commercial side at first – I was that kid who knew all the songs on the radio, and I really enjoyed getting to know different hosts’ voices and personalities. They inspired me to spend some time DJing at a roller rink in my hometown. I met a local program director during high school who showed me around his station and let me record some stuff – I was OBSESSED. When I went to college to study broadcasting, I started working at the public radio station on campus. I fell head-over-heels for the honesty and humanity of nonprofit public radio storytelling.

How are your snow driving skills?

I’m a little rusty after 8 years in Las Vegas, but I survived winter in Oklahoma City before that!

Do you have any hidden talents?

My husband wouldn’t tell you it’s hidden because he hears me all the time, like it or not... but I sing.

Now for some quick-hit questions. Favorite color:

Purple (my birthstone is amethyst)

Favorite TV show?

Scrubs. (Anyone else listening to Zac Braff and Donald Faison’s rewatch podcast?)

Favorite public radio personality?

Terry Gross. We have the same birthday! I want to be like her when I grow up.

Peanut butter: crunchy or smooth?

Both. I love peanut butter in just about any form. It makes most things better.

iPhone or Android?

Android.

Favorite emoji?

Probably either 😅 or 🙃

Hear Nikole Robinson Carroll on KUNC’s Morning Edition every weekday from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. KUNC can be heard up and down the Front Range at 91.5, at 102.7 in Boulder, 90.7 in Estes Park, 88.5 in Steamboat Springs, and 90.7 in Breckenridge. Additional signals are available across Northern Colorado, and you can listen from anywhere at kunc.org.

