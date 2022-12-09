KUNC's holiday programming features storytelling and music

What are a few of your favorite things? Whether you jump from whiskers on kittens to snowflakes that stay, you might find David Sedaris’ classic holiday story of that time he was an elf on the list somewhere.

Starting December 19, catch beloved NPR holiday programming on KUNC. The full schedule is below.

And on our sister station, The Colorado Sound, holiday music both famous and forgotten is hitting their playlists, ramping up to a full day of holiday favorites on December 24 through 5 p.m. on December 25.

Hanukkah Lights 2022 – December 19th, 7 p.m.

This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories from the last 30 years. Authors TBA. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites December 20th, 7 p.m.

This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk -- these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites – December 21st, 7 p.m.

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of the first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites – December 22nd, 7 p.m.

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places.

Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg, and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary

Festivo AltLatino with Cantigas – December 23rd, 7 p.m.

NPR Music’s Alt.Latino presents the 2014 edition of Festivo Alt.Latino -- a special holiday concert featuring the 20-piece choral ensemble Choral Cantigas. This musical performance also includes stories about holiday traditions and cultures. Hear a traditional Peruvian Christmas carol, folk music from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico plus Parrandas from Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The many rich styles of Latino choral music will unite listeners through the joyful and trans-formative power of music. Hosted by Felix Contreras.