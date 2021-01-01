Jackie Stiff is a physician executive with multifaceted health care industry experience in policy making, consulting, strategic planning, and governance. Appointed by the governor, Dr. Stiff serves on the Colorado Commission on Aging, a state advisory body for all matters effected by the increasing older population in the state. In addition to volunteering with many non-profits throughout her career, she has co-chaired the Colorado Governor’s Rural Health Grant Council designed to enhance rural health infrastructure.