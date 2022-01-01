Email: jennifer.coombes@kunc.org

As the digital managing editor at KUNC, I provide strategy, leadership, and oversight of news content on all KUNC digital platforms, including web, newsletters and social media.

I come from a long line of talkers and storytellers. I absolutely love the magic of storytelling in all of its forms and love that public radio connects so deeply with listeners by sharing the voices of our community. My passion has always been in visual storytelling and I get pretty excited about how that interplays with impactful stories on all of our platforms.

After graduating from the University of Missouri Journalism School I worked as a photojournalist and reporter in the Kansas City area and then later in Illinois where I covered a levy break and 100 year flood along the Mississippi River, Barack Obama’s run for president and the ever popular Tom Sawyer Days events where fence painting and frog racing were contests. More recently, after attending graduate school as a National Press Photographers Association Scholarship recipient, I worked as a Photo Editor and Photographer at Colorado College where I managed visual coverage of stories both local and national.

When I am not at work you will most likely find me on a hike with my very energetic dog Bea Arthur and my husband.