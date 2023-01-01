Jessica Castellano

As Relationship Manager for KUNC and The Colorado Sound, my role is to connect and build personal relationships with our donors. When I meet with the incredible individuals that love and support our Northern Colorado public radio, I’m always impressed with the passion, the knowledge, and the kindness of our community.

Growing up in New Jersey and spending my early life in NYC, I grew to love the wealth of arts in the region. When I moved to Colorado, I immediately sought out local news and arts—to my delight I discovered KUNC and The Colorado Sound. The local coverage and news on KUNC and the focus on local music and performances on The Colorado Sound made me a committed listener and introduced me to a thriving arts community, a gift I will never underestimate.

My professional career has allowed me to lend my fundraising skills to some of the most recognizable institutions in the world such as New York Public Library and the Wildlife Conversation Society, in addition to regional and hyper-local organizations. Moving to Colorado, I was fortunate to find a home at Wings Over the Rockies, Colorado’s Official Air & Space Museum, where I led the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and helped open the museum’s second campus at Centennial Airport. And yes, when working at an air and space museum, sometimes it does involve rocket science.

I live in Firestone with my two mastiffs and an endless list of home renovation projects. When I’m not at work or cleaning up after giant dogs, you’ll likely find me reading, hiking, making elaborate Italian meals, or volunteering as a Board Member for Pop Culture Classroom, tabling with Calling All Crows, or fostering animals for my local animal shelter (65 fosters and counting!).