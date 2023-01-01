Jill Higham

Jill’s career has included managing a legal practice spanning Colorado and Wyoming, successfully directing multimillion-dollar unversity campaigns, serving on the senior management team for the ACLU of Colorado, and teaching as adjunct faculty at both the law school and community college levels. She now serves as general counsel for the Colorado State University Foundation.

Jill also serves on the board of Community Shares of Colorado and previously served on the InnovAge Foundation board, NextFifty Initiative board of trustees, Crossroads Safehouse board of directors, and Laramie County Community College advisory board. She has been featured as a guest columnist and panelist on a variety of legal issues. In her spare time, Jill enjoys live music, hang gliding, and fostering rescue dogs.