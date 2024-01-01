Katherine Rizzuto

A native New Yorker, Katherine's career began in advertising and media before she transitioned into publishing. She rose to leadership roles, including Vice President and publisher for iconic brands like Marie Claire, Conde Nast Bridal Group, and InStyle. Following her success in publishing, Katherine moved into global media as Vice President at IHS, later joining the Business Development teams at Oracle and Salesforce, where she excelled in the tech, SaaS, and data-driven sectors. Katherine is currently the Director of Business Development at RevGen Partners, a Denver based Data and AI consultancy.

Ten years ago, Katherine embraced the mountain life and relocated to Colorado. She has been happily married for over 35 years, has three incredible children, and is the proud owner of three large dogs. A true adventurer, Katherine has traveled to more than 50 countries, yet remains deeply committed to giving back and volunteering the local community.