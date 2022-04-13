KUNC honored by Colorado Broadcasters Association and Colorado SPJ awards
This month KUNC reporters and editors were honored for their work at two awards ceremonies: the Colorado Broadcasters Association awards and Colorado SPJ’s Top of the Rockies.
The CBA received over 900 entries for their awards, and KUNC was honored with Awards of Excellence and Certificates of Merit.
In the case of Best Public Affairs Program, Colorado Edition swept the category. The Award of Excellence was given for their episode covering the creation of a new congressional district, looking at the COVID-19 vaccine one year later, and preparing Coloradans for STEM jobs.
Colorado Edition's Certificate of Merit was for their program featuring the last story in the Sundown Town series, which focused on the history of racism in Northern Colorado.
In the Best News Feature, Report, or Series category, KUNC reporter Alex Hager’s story on how beavers are responsible for forest recovery in the Cameron Peak burn scar took home the win.
KUNC capitol reporter Scott Franz won a Certificate of Merit for his story on how the booming vacation rental industry has impacted local neighborhoods in Steamboat Springs.
Also held on April 9, Colorado’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists announced their winners in the Top of the Rockies award ceremony. Over 75 media outlets and even more freelancers submitted over 1,500 entries.
KUNC won first place in the Mental Health: Feature category with reporter Leigh Paterson’s reporting on how the Summit County Sheriff’s Office is building teams of deputies and clinicians to report to emergency calls relating to suicide, mental illness, and wellness checks.
"I am incredibly proud of the work our KUNC journalists have done to continue to provide fact-based, trusted news, connection with and between community members, and highlighting solutions for the betterment of the people of Northern Colorado," said Tammy Terwelp, the CEO and president of KUNC. "The team is incredibly hard-working and dedicated, and we are honored to be acknowledged by our peers."
KUNC's sister station, The Colorado Sound, recently received a mighty honor: Margot Chobanian, the program director, was named Best Radio DJ by Westword.
"Margot is amazingly talented and has a very high dedication to our listeners," said Terwelp. "I am so glad she is an integral part of the Colorado Sound."