Maggie Guntren is an educator and administrator with a specialty in linguistically and culturally diverse education practices. Experience in international education and professional learning in multiple country contexts. Maggie has experience in academic supervision and evaluation, administration, and equitable educational practices. Expertise in coordinating programs and staff, overseeing implementation and design or programs, instructional design and professional development, instructional coaching and analyzing high level data to make appropriate district and school-based programmatic and instructional decisions.

Deep advocate for equitable neighborhood, and community public schools.