Marc Smith

The Reverend Marc D. Smith, Ph.D. is priest-in-residence at St. John's Episcopal Church in Boulder, Colorado. Following a 35-year career in health care academic and executive leadership, he was ordained priest in 2011, served two parishes in St. Louis, Missouri and was the bishop’s deputy for violence prevention in the Diocese of Missouri. Smith has published more the 60 articles, books and abstracts on health and medical care topics and is the recipient of $29 million in competitive research and educational grants. He also has consulted with the U.S. Senate, Republic of Latvia, corporations, and health care systems. Smith lives in Longmont, Colorado with his wife Debbie, an elder law and disability attorney.