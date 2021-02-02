My Colorado Essay Collection

Some tips on how to write your essay

Tell us a story from the heart. We want to hear what you think and feel about how Colorado is changing around you.

Be yourself. Write the way you talk. While this might technically be an essay, we want to hear your voice, your quirks and opinions. Don’t worry — you won’t be graded on this! We encourage you to use "I" statements here because YOU are telling the story.

When you are telling the story be specific and clear. Pick a few key points and focus on those. Why was it important for you to write this? What do you feel strongly about? Your story can be silly, serious or somewhere in between. The tone is set by you!

KISS: Keep it short and simple. When writing your story, it should be 300-400 words. That is about 3 minutes when speaking at a natural speaking pace. Read it out loud a few times to make sure all the pieces click together in the story. Which reminds us...

Read your essay out loud and make tweaks before submitting. One of the most fun parts of this project are the homegrown recordings of our essayists readying their essay! To ensure that your essay will translate from the written word to the spoken word, we encourage you to read it out loud as you write it. If something doesn’t sound quite write, consider tweaking a few words!

Words matter. Be respectful in the way you write and communicate your thoughts. The goal here is to build understanding with our fellow Coloradans!

Have fun. Don't stress about the essay! Take the time to enjoy the process of writing out your thoughts and feelings. Just go for it! If you have more questions, check out our FAQ section at the bottom of the page.