© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Colorado Dream Podcast.png
The Colorado Dream

Newcomers Welcome: Integration

Published August 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man with dark hair wearing a dark jacket and pants stands next to a woman wearing a jean jacket and orange skirt. They are standing in a room surrounded by brown bags and boxes of food.
1 of 5  — Vestine+Bhim_1.jpg
Bhim Bhattarai, a pantry services assistant at Village Exchange Center, stands in food pantry with his coworker Vestine Niyonkuru. He was born in Bhutan but spent his childhood as a refugee in Nepal before being resettled in Aurora in 2014.
Stephanie Daniel
The mayor of Aurora, a man with white hair and beard and wearing dark clothes, stands in the middle of a large group of people of varying ethnicity and backgrounds, all holding up white certificates.
2 of 5  — VEC_NaturalHelpersGrads_1.jpg
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, center, attends a recent graduation for Village Exchange Center’s Natural Helpers Program.
Stephanie Daniel
A white man wearing khakis and a dark blue button down stands in front of the open doors of a yellow and red trolley trailer.
3 of 5  — AHM_Scott_1.jpg
Scott Williams, museum director at the Aurora History Museum, stands in front of a 1913 trolley trailer on exhibit at the museum.
Stephanie Daniel
A Black man wearing a black Adidas track jacket and black pants stands in front of a pair of double doors leading into a brick building bearing the sign Village Exchange Center.
4 of 5  — VEC_Joseph_5.jpg
Joseph Yai Ayany is from Sudan and was resettled in Denver two decades ago and now lives in Aurora with his wife and five kids. He volunteers with Village Exchange Center’s Natural Helpers Program.
Stephanie Daniel
A trifold presentation board sits on a table, displaying various photos and information about the Village Exchange Center.
5 of 5  — VEC_Poster_1.jpg
Village Exchange Center is a non-profit organization that offers about a dozen programs that serve immigrants and refugees in Aurora and the metro Denver area.
Stephanie Daniel

Aurora is one of the most diverse cities in Colorado. In fact, about one in five residents is foriegn born. Over half came from the Americas, mainly Mexico. After that the largest groups hail from Ethiopia, Vietnam, Korea, El Salvador and India. To help immigrants and refugees succeed, the city created an integration plan. It was among the first in the country to do so.

“Our city leaders at the time, intentionally they (made) a very important decision,” said Ricardo Gambetta, manager of Aurora’s Office of International and Immigrant Affairs. “They realize that in the last 20 years, we have a new face of the city.”

To implement the integration plan, Aurora partners with dozens of organizations including Village Exchange Center. The non-profit supports immigrant and refugee communities with a range of services including the Natural Helpers Program which is staffed by volunteers who are immigrants themselves.

“The natural helpers are like this bridge between their country and here,” said José Gómez , who manages the Natural Helpers Program. “ I feel that one of the biggest things that has kept our immigrant or refugee community, you can say down, is the lack of knowledge.”

The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome episode two examines the city’s immigrant integration plan. Meanwhile, more than 15 years earlier, Salwa Mourtada Bamba gets a job and enrolls at the local community college as she settles into her new life in Aurora.

Links and credits

Salwa on social media:

The Migration Policy Institute on social media:

The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome is a production from KUNC. It was written and reported by Stephanie Daniel. Editing by Johanna Zorn. Fact-checking by Cat Jaffee with additional help from Adam Rayes. This season's theme song was composed by Jason Paton, who also sound designed and mixed the episode. Additional music was composed by Matthew Simonson. Ashley Jefcoat is the digital editor. Special thanks to Chandra Whitfield, Robert Leja, Kyle Cunningham and Kim Rais. Sean Corcoran is KUNC’s news director. Tammy Terwelp is KUNC’s president and CEO.

Newcomers Welcome
Stephanie Daniel
The “American Dream” was coined in 1931 and since then the phrase has inspired people to work hard and dream big. But is it achievable today? Graduating from college is challenging, jobs are changing, and health care and basic rights can be a luxury. I report on the barriers people face and overcome to succeed and create a better life for themselves and their families.
See stories by Stephanie Daniel