© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Colorado Dream Podcast.png
The Colorado Dream

Newcomers Welcome: Education

Published August 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Anne Keke_3.jpg
1 of 6  — Anne Keke_3.jpg
Anne Keke, an immigrant from Côte d'Ivoire and Aurora Public Schools Board of Education Director, sits at an immigrant-owned coffee shop in Aurora.
Stephanie Daniel
ESL_Class_1.jpg
2 of 6  — ESL_Class_1.jpg
Community ESL instructor Piangjai Cefkin (seated) poses with her class at the Community College of Aurora. The students hail from all over the world. The college is a community partner with the city of Aurora and its 10-year immigrant integration plan. The plan helps immigrants and refugees access housing, education, health care and city services while bolstering Aurora’s economy.
Stephanie Daniel
ESL_GraceAnnemarie_1.jpg
3 of 6  — ESL_GraceAnnemarie_1.jpg
Grace Kasanya and her sister Annemarie attend a community ESL class at Community College of Aurora to learn English. They are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and speak French and Swahili.
Stephanie Daniel
Salwa_Work_1.jpg
4 of 6  — Salwa_Work_1.jpg
Salwa Mourtada Bamba conducts a health exam at a clinic in Aurora where she’s a family nurse practitioner.
Stephanie Daniel
Vestine_FoodPantry_1.jpg
5 of 6  — Vestine_FoodPantry_1.jpg
Anne Keke, an immigrant from Côte d'Ivoire and Aurora Public Schools Board of Education Director, sits at an immigrant-owned coffee shop in Aurora.
Stephanie Daniel
Vestine_VECmural_3.jpg
6 of 6  — Vestine_VECmural_3.jpg
Vestine Niyonkuru stands in front of a mural of her younger sister, Jacqueline Uwimana at Village Exchange Center, an Aurora-based non-profit that serves immigrant and refugee communities. Uwimana was one of the first children to participate in an afterschool program run by the non-profit.
Stephanie Daniel

English is the “language of opportunity.” That’s a line from Aurora’s 10-year Immigrant Integration Plan. Before creating this plan, the city conducted focus groups in 2019 with community members and found the two top priorities for immigrants and refugees were learning English and finding employment.

Research shows that immigrants who are proficient in English have higher paying jobs. Not only can they better support their families but the city of Aurora benefits too. The more money residents make, the more they can spend, and the more the city prospers.

To help foreign-born residents succeed, Aurora’s integration plan emphasizes education. How well are schools serving Aurora’s immigrant families?

The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome episode three looks at efforts by two educational institutions and some of the unique challenges facing first and second-generation African students.

“A first generation African kid, my child can tell you, that goes to school acting like an American and then comes home and has to act like an African kid,” said Anne Keke, an immigrant from Côte d'Ivoire and Aurora Public Schools Board of Education Director.

Links and credits

Salwa on social media:

Also in this episode:

The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome is a production from KUNC. It was written and reported by Stephanie Daniel. Editing by Johanna Zorn. Fact-checking by Cat Jaffee with additional help from Adam Rayes. This season's theme song was composed by Jason Paton, who also sound designedand mixed the episode. Additional music was composed by Matthew Simonson. Ashley Jefcoat is the digital editor. Special thanks to Chandra Whitfield, Robert Leja, Kyle Cunningham and Kim Rais. Sean Corcoran is KUNC’s news director. Tammy Terwelp is KUNC’s president and CEO.

Newcomers Welcome
Stephanie Daniel
The “American Dream” was coined in 1931 and since then the phrase has inspired people to work hard and dream big. But is it achievable today? Graduating from college is challenging, jobs are changing, and health care and basic rights can be a luxury. I report on the barriers people face and overcome to succeed and create a better life for themselves and their families.
See stories by Stephanie Daniel