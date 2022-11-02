Newcomers Welcome: Live Event

KUNC hosted a live community event and panel discussion to talk about the themes explored in The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome podcast.

The panel included podcast host Stephanie Daniel and people featured in the series including Salwa Mourtada Bamba, Mariem Dia and Amanda Blaurock.

The conversation took place at the historic Aurora Fox Arts Center and was moderated by Scott Williams, Museum Director of the Aurora History Museum and Historic Sites.

Credits

The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome is a production from KUNC. This episode was recorded live at the Aurora Fox Arts Center. It was produced by Kim Rais and Kyle Cunningham with help from Connor Bergman. Brandon Case is the technical director, Casey Burnham is the theater and sound technician. This season's theme song was composed by Jason Paton.

Special thanks to Marcus Burnett, Ashley Jefcoat, Jennifer Orf, Odaliz Gaytan, Sean Corcoran, Mike Arnold and Tammy Terwelp.