Latest Updates: Multiple Victims, One Police Officer Killed In Shooting At Boulder King Soopers

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

7:16 p.m. - A reunification center for family members looking for unaccounted for or missing relatives has been established at the CU Events Center at 950 Regent Drive, Boulder. CU Boulder Police is assisting with the effort. Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact Boulder PD at 303-441-3333.

7:00 p.m. - The Boulder Police Department says multiple victims were killed, including a Boulder police officer. A person of interest is in custody who was injured and is being treated for his injury. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

6:54 p.m. - The press conference is underway. Boulder Police commander Kerry Yamaguchi, Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty and King Soopers spokesperson Kelli McGannon are expected to speak.

Boulder Police also announced that the shelter in place notice at 17th St and Grove has been lifted.

6:10 p.m. - The Boulder Police Department's press conference has been pushed back again, to 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, University of Colorado Boulder has cancelled classes for the rest of the evening due to the King Soopers shooting.

CU Alert 3: Classes beginning at 5:30 p.m. and later are canceled due to an ongoing police situation off campus. Visit https://t.co/uQpEc99kcA for updates. — CU Boulder Alerts (@cuboulderalerts) March 22, 2021

5:46 p.m. - One person was taken to Foothills Hospital from the shooting at King Soopers, according to a spokesperson for Boulder County Health. That is the only person they expect to receive from the incident. Police have not confirmed how many others were injured or killed. The press conference has been pushed back to 6 p.m.

5:32 p.m. - Gov. Jared Polis is calling the shooting at a Boulder King Soopers an “unspeakable event” and a “senseless tragedy.”

“My heart is breaking as we watch this unspeakable event unfold in our Boulder community,” he wrote in a statement. “This is very much an active situation and we continue to monitor very closely. We ask for your patience as law enforcement works tirelessly to secure the site.”

Polis says the state is “making every public safety resource available” in Boulder and he is “incredibly grateful to the brave men and women who have responded to the scene to help the victims of this senseless tragedy.”

5:12 p.m. - Police are asking people to avoid 17th Street and Grove, near Boulder High School, due to an “armed, dangerous individual.” Boulder Police say they're investigating whether this is related to the Table Mesa King Soopers shooting that began shortly before 3:00 p.m. today.

Emergency notification just went out: Boulder police asking people near 17th and Grove to shelter in place while they respond to report of armed, dangerous individual. PD is investigating to determine if this is related to King Soopers shooting. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

A press conference on the situation is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

4:51 p.m. - Gov. Jared Polis is describing a shooting incident in Boulder this afternoon as a "tragedy." But it is not yet clear how bad that tragedy is, Polis said in tweet, expressing sadness and grief.

Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 22, 2021

The incident began earlier this afternoon at a King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive, a few miles south of the University of Colorado campus. A massive police presence remains in the area, along with several ambulances.

Please avoid the area of Table Mesa & Broadway! This is still a very active scene. Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see #BoulderShooting 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JE214XS86B — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

At this hour, KUNC is working to confirm reports of possible victims and awaiting word from police officials.

3:56 p.m. (AP) - Authorities in Colorado responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket Monday.

It's unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.

Police in Boulder tweeted Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Television helicopter video showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof of the store in the southern part of the city of Boulder.

Officers had their guns drawn outside, and some windows at the front of the store were broken.

An ambulance pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs.

The windows of the store appear to be broken, according to a bystander live video on YouTube. TV footage showed officers helping two people to safety.

