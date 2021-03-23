Montana Governor Given Written Warning After Trapping, Killing Of Yellowstone Wolf

Montana's newly elected Republican governor violated state hunting regulations when he trapped and shot a collared wolf near Yellowstone National Park in February, according to documents obtained by the Mountain West News Bureau.

Gov. Greg Gianforte killed the adult black wolf known as "1155" roughly ten miles north of the park's boundary in Park County. He trapped it on a private ranch owned by Robert E. Smith, director of the conservative Sinclair Broadcasting Group, who contributed thousands of dollars to Gianforte's 2017 congressional campaign.

While wolves are protected inside Yellowstone National Park, it's legal to hunt and trap wolves in Montana – including wolves that wander beyond the park's boundaries – in accordance with state regulations.

Gianforte violated Montana regulations by harvesting the wolf without first completing a state-mandated wolf trapping certification course. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks issued the governor a written warning, and he promised to take the three-hour online course March 24.

According to Montana's wolf hunting regulations, "A person must attend and complete a wolf-trapping certification class before setting any trap for a wolf," and the state-issued certificate "must be in possession of any person setting wolf traps and/or harvesting a wolf by trap."The course gives would-be wolf trappers "the background and rules to do so ethically, humanely, and lawfully," the course's student manual states.

John Sullivan, Montana chapter chair for the sportsmen's group Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said the governor should've known about the certification requirements.

"He has been hunting and trapping for a long time and I would be surprised to learn that he didn't know better than to complete that education," Sullivan said. "We hope that he apologizes to the citizens of the state for circumventing the process that we all have to go through."

"It's difficult to fathom accidentally not taking that class," he added. "When you go to buy your wolf trapping license online it clearly states that trapper education is required."

The governor's spokesperson, Brooke Stroyke, said in an emailed statement that "after learning he had not completed the wolf-trapping certification, Governor Gianforte immediately rectified the mistake and enrolled in the wolf-trapping certification course."

The governor did have all the necessary hunting licenses to harvest a wolf, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon. "Typically, we approach this sort of incident as an educational opportunity, particularly when the person in question is forthright in what happened and honest about the circumstances," Lemon said in an email. "That was the case here with Gov. Gianforte."

Lemon said the warning was a "typical operation procedure" and the governor was allowed to keep the skull and hide. As governor, Gianforte oversees Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and appointed its director earlier this year.

Word of Gianforte's wolf-kill violation comes as the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature appears poised to send to his desk bills aimed at aggressively reducing the state's wolf population through hunting and trapping. One would reimburse wolf trappers for the costs they incur, which critics call a "bounty."

The incident highlights the polarized and overlapping debates in the West over how to manage growing wolf populations and trapping's role –if it has one at all –in wildlife management. A decade after wolves were stripped of Endangered Species Act protections in the Northern Rockies, Montana, Idaho and Wyoming are asserting aggressive wolf management policies, while Colorado voters recently decided to reintroduce wolves to the Western Slope.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico Legislature last week approved a bill banning the use of wildlife traps, snares and poison on public lands across the state, likely joining the growing number of Western states that have outlawed the practice increasingly viewed as cruel.

"It's clearly not an ethical chase," said Mike Garrity, executive director for the nonprofit environmental group Alliance for the Wild Rockies. "Ethical hunters try to have a clean shot so they kill the animal instantly. Trapping obviously doesn't do that. They suffer for a long time and who knows how long that wolf was trapped before the governor went out and killed it."

Wolf 1155 was born in Yellowstone National Park and was issued a radio collar by wildlife biologists in 2018, according to park spokesperson Morgan Warthin. Collars allow scientists to track the movements – and deaths – of wolves. 1155 was initially a member of the Wapiti Lake pack but is now considered a "dispersed male," which means it had wandered away from the pack to find a mate elsewhere.

Yellowstone wolves hold a special place in the nation's heart, according to Jonathan Proctor, director of the Rockies and Plains program for the environmental group Defenders of Wildlife.

"People from all over the world come to Yellowstone specifically to see these wolves," he said. "The fact that they can be killed so easily, right on the edge of the park in the state of Montana, for only a few dollars for a permit to trap a wolf – it makes no sense, either ecologically or economically."

There are about 94 wolves living within the park, according to data from last year. Warthin said this was the first Yellowstone-collared wolf to be killed by a hunter or trapper this year.

Gianforte killed 1155 on Feb. 15. It's unclear when Gianforte first laid the traps. State regulations require that trappers check their traps every 48 hours and report wolf kills to FWP within 24 hours. Trappers also have the option of releasing a collared wolf.

This is the second time Gianforte’s personal actions sparked controversy. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault after he body-slammed a reporter from the British newspaper The Guardian. He was sentenced to community service and anger management.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.



Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.