Fort Collins Election Results: Hughes Initiative Passes, Jeni Arndt Wins Mayor Seat

KUNC | By Matt Bloom
Published April 7, 2021 at 1:17 AM MDT
A ballot drop box in Fort Collins. A record 41,000 residents cast votes in the city's municipal election Tuesday.

Fort Collins residents on Tuesday voiced overwhelming support for preserving the former Hughes Stadium site as open space and phasing out disposable plastic bags at grocery stores. They also elected Jeni Arndt as their new mayor.

Over 40,000 votes were cast in the municipal election, a record turnout for the city. Here are the unofficial results:

Mayor:

  • Jeni James Arndt (winner)
  • Gerry Horak
  • Molly Skold

Councilmember District 1:

  • Susan Gutowsky (winner)
  • Nick Armstrong

Councilmember District 3:

  • Tricia Canonico (winner)
  • Gavin Kaszynski

Councilmember District 4 (two-year term to fill vacancy):

  • Shirley Peel (winner)
  • Jessica Dyrdahl
  • Erin Hottenstein
  • Melanie Potyondy
  • Sidna Rachid

Councilmember District 5:

  • Kelly Ohlson (winner)
  • Jeff Hansen

Proposed citizen-initiated ordinance (relating to the former Hughes Stadium property):

  • Yes (68.61%)
  • No (31.39%)

This means the measure passed. The city must now zone the land just east of Horsetooth Reservoir as 100% open space and attempt to purchase it from its current owner, Colorado State University. The outcome is a win for local residents who have fought to preserve the land for years. CSU has stated it still hopes to sell the land to a home developer.

Read the ballot initiative’s full text here.

Council-referred ordinance (regarding disposable bags):

  • Yes (58.98%)
  • No (41.02%)

This means the measure passed. Starting in May 2022, disposable plastic bags will be banned at large supermarkets in Fort Collins. Paper bags will also carry a new, 12-cent fee. The measure is designed to encourage shoppers to bring reusable bags to the store and reduce plastic waste.

Read the ballot initiative’s full text here.

City-initiated proposed Charter amendment No. 1:

  • Yes (84.25%)
  • No (15.75%)

City-Initiated Proposed Charter Amendment No. 2:

  • Yes (44.58%)
  • No (55.42%)

City-Initiated Proposed Charter Amendment No. 3:

  • Yes (63.52%)
  • No (36.48%)

City-Initiated Proposed Charter Amendment No. 4:

  • Yes (58.45%)
  • No (41.55%)

City-Initiated Proposed Charter Amendment No. 5:

  • Yes (85.92%)
  • No (14.08%)

View the full unofficial results on the city’s website. The city will certify election results next week.

Matt Bloom
I cover a wide range of issues within Colorado’s dynamic economy including energy, labor, housing, beer, marijuana, elections and other general assignment stories.
