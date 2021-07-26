© 2021
Body Of Man Missing After Poudre Canyon Flooding Found In River

KUNC | By Associated Press
Published July 26, 2021 at 8:42 AM MDT
poudre-canyon-flooding2-20210721.jpg
Colorado Parks And Wildlife
Debris in the Poudre River on Wednesday, July 21, the morning after flash flooding triggered multiple mudslides.

The body of a man missing after flooding and mudslides in Northern Colorado last week was found Sunday in the Poudre River, authorities said.

The body of a woman was found near the small community of Rustic, about 100 miles northwest of Denver, on Tuesday after a mudslide sent a large amount of debris into the scenic, winding canyon Poudre Canyon earlier that day. Two other people remain missing but, after a series of searches, including using heavy equipment to look through large piles of debris, no others are currently planned, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Six homes were destroyed and another was damaged, all on the same road, the sheriff's office said.

The flooding and slides happened in area that was burned last year by the 326-square-mile Cameron Peak Fire. Fires torch vegetation that usually helps absorb rain and keep the ground stable, making those areas more vulnerable to flooding, especially in steep sections. The soil in burned areas can also repel rain.

