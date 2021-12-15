© 2021
Front Range and Eastern Plains brace for hurricane-force winds

KUNC | By Beau Baker
Published December 15, 2021 at 9:32 AM MST
snow_squall_boulder_nws_20211215.jpg
National Weather Service
A snow squall moves over the Flatirons near Boulder Wednesday morning.

A cold front moving into our region Wednesday is expected to bring hurricane-force winds of up to 80 to 100 mph along the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

"This is one of the stronger systems were gonna be seeing coming across, especially in terms of the wind," said Scott Entrekin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "We’re gonna be possibly looking at power outages, downed limbs, power lines, and that kind of stuff."

Conditions will likely mean poor visibility on the roads from dust and dangerous travel for high-profile vehicles. Peak winds are expected from mid-morning through late afternoon, then dropping off Wednesday night.

Entrekin reminds residents to tend unsecured objects around their homes.

"Especially here around Christmas time, lights and inflatables and all that stuff, you might have to travel a distance to recover some of those," he said.

The system will also bring significant snow to the mountains.

