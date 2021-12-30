Fast-moving fires burn over 500 homes, force thousands to evacuate in Boulder County

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Evacuation sites



The South Boulder Recreation Center is no longer being used as an evacuation center due to a power outage. Residents are asked to evacuate to the North Boulder Recreation Center at 3170 Broadway instead.



A new evacuation center is open in Broomfield at the First Bank Center located at 11450 Broomfield Lane.



A large animal shelter has been opened at the Boulder County Fairgrounds at 9595 Nelson Road.



Evacuation centers in Lafayette at the 2800 Dagny Way YMCA and the Longmont Memorial Building at 700 Longs Peak Ave remain open.

Road closures

U.S. 36 is closed between Colorado Ave and the Boulder/Denver Turnpike as well as from Altoona to 66. Hwy 93 is closed between Table Mesa South and Marshall.

—

Update at 5:26 p.m.

Broomfield police have announced a mandatory evacuation order for the Interlocken area. The evacuation zone stretches south of U.S. Hwy 36 to 112th Avenue and west of Wadsworth Pkwy. Police say people in the area are in danger and should call 911 if they need help evacuating.

Meanwhile, the Skystone neighborhood in Broomfield is now on pre-evacuation orders. Police say residents should gather essentials like prescriptions, medical supplies, pet supplies, important papers, and alert neighbors.

In a 5 p.m. press conference, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office reported that 1,600 acres and more than 500 homes are burning.

Questions about home status and street closures should be routed through 3034137730. Individuals should not attempt to return to neighborhoods until given official okay to do so. More than 500 homes, target shopping center among structures on fire. — Adam Yahya Rayes (@arayes17) December 31, 2021

—

Update at 4:50 p.m.

All patients are being evacuated from Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville. People can inquire about their loved ones by calling 303-661-1848.

There have been reports of multiple residential structures being engulfed in flames. 9News’ Kyle Clark reports the fire is moving “from one home to the next” from McCaslin and Washington in Louisville. Images of an apartment complex burning were captured by CBS Denver from at the intersection of McCaslin and Rock Creek Pkwy. And Denver7 shared images of a large house ablaze in south Boulder.

House on fire in S. Boulder.

📸 Mark Fearer

Live Updates: https://t.co/XJgjF6h0A4 pic.twitter.com/rk8233dvC4 — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) December 30, 2021

One video captured by a bystander outside a Superior Costco store showed an apocalyptic scene with winds whipping through barren trees in the parking lot surrounded by gray skies, a hazy sun and small fires scattered across the ground.

The Associated Press contributed to this update.

—

Update at 4:25 p.m.

All areas of Louisville, except Old Town and north of South Boulder Road, are under mandatory evacuation orders. Residents are advised to evacuate north or east via Highway 42 or 287.

Lafayette residents West of Hwy 287 between Arapahoe and Dillon are being asked to “consider leaving immediately to be prepared if conditions worsen.”

A public information call center is now open. Residents can get information on the Marshall and Middle Fork Fires by calling 303-413-7730.

The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts winds will die down slowly throughout the evening. Though 70-85 mile per hour gusts remain at the base of the foothills, they are not nearly as strong to the east.

The blasting winds in/near the foothills should slowly relax this evening. Still gusting to 70-85 mph at the base of the foothills, but markedly weaker just to the east. Short term wind forecast #COwx pic.twitter.com/jnyfO7ZwG2 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 30, 2021

—

Update at 3:30 p.m.

Gov. Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency due to the grass fires across the Front Range. The declaration will allow the state to support emergency response through the use of the National Guard and activation of the State Emergency Operations Center.

Pre-evacuation warnings have been issued for an area north of Lafayette between West South Boulder Road, Cherryville Road, Baseline Road and N 96th Street.

Officials say they are being overwhelmed with calls and are asking people not to call to offer donations; to report power outages or downed power lines (unless the wires are arching, sparking or on fire); downed trees or the flipped semi-truck on the side of Foothills Parkway.

Hey #Boulder Our Emergency Communications Center is being inundated with calls. Please don’t call Dispatch about the overturned semi on the side of Foothills Parkway. It’s been moved to the side of the road but we can’t move it anywhere else right now 1/3 — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) December 30, 2021

—

Broomfield Police Department /

Update at 3:03 p.m.

A pre-evacuation warning is now in place for a portion of Broomfield.

Residents at the Caliber at Flatirons apartments, Retreat at the Flatirons apartments, Terracina of Broomfield apartments, Vantage Point apartments, Holiday Inn Express, and the Hyatt House in Broomfield are being asked to prepare by gathering essentials like prescriptions, medical supplies, pet supplies and important papers.

More updates to come from Broomfield Police Twitter.

This photo was taken by one of our patrol officers in the parking lot of the Panda Express in Superior. Near Target. This area has been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/wJaOY8ccTZ — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) December 30, 2021

—

Update at 2:39 p.m.

Boulder County emergency officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for the city of Louisville. Residents are advised to evacuate east, not south. The city of 21,000 people is being threatened by the three fast-moving fires.

Fire Command has issued an order of evacuation for the City of Louisville. If you are in the area, please leave quickly. Please evacuate to the east if possible. — Louisville CO Police Department (@LouisvilleCOPD) December 30, 2021

Evacuation centers have been opened in Lafayette at the 2800 Dagny Way YMCA and the South Boulder Recreation Center at 1360 Gillaspie Drive.

U.S. 36 is closed between Colorado Ave and the Boulder/Denver Turnpike as well as from Altoona to 66. Hwy 93 is closed between Table Mesa South and Marshall.

More updates will come from the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management and Louisville Police Department Twitter feeds.

—

The original story continues below.

High winds are fanning multiple grass fires north and south of Boulder Thursday afternoon.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management is responding to the Middle Fork Fire near Altona and the Marshall Fire near Superior. The size of the fires is not known, but structures are threatened, and the entire town of Superior is under a mandatory evacuation order.

Boulder OEM is getting many calls about residents seeing fire. IF YOU SEE FIRE, EVACUATE. Go east, go north, but leave immediately. More info to come through OEM channels. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 30, 2021

The South Boulder Recreation Center, Longmont Senior Center and the Lafayette YMCA are open for residents.

Multiple road closures are in effect, including U.S. 36, state Highway 93 and County Road 170.

An official cause has not been determined, but high winds blew down power lines earlier Thursday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Winds are 60 to 70 mph and higher in the area.

Very strong winds fueling the #marshallfire. Never a good sign when radar shows a smoke plume this strong.



Please heed all evacuations associated with this fire. Follow @BoulderOEM for latest evacuations and official fire info. #COwx pic.twitter.com/EzYy80xOBd — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 30, 2021

We will continue to update this story as it develops.