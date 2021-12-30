Louisville, Superior under evacuation as fast-moving fires threaten structures

Update at 2:39 p.m.

Boulder County emergency officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for the city of Louisville. Residents are advised to evacuate east, not south.

Evacuation centers have been opened in Lafayette at the 2800 Dagny Way YMCA and the South Boulder Recreation Center at 1360 Gillaspie Drive. The city of 21,000 people is being threatened by the three fast-moving fires.

Fire Command has issued an order of evacuation for the City of Louisville. If you are in the area, please leave quickly. Please evacuate to the east if possible. — Louisville CO Police Department (@LouisvilleCOPD) December 30, 2021

More updates will come from the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management and Louisville Police Department Twitter feeds.

—

The original story continues below.

High winds are fanning multiple grass fires north and south of Boulder Thursday afternoon.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management is responding to the Middle Fork Fire near Altona and the Marshall Fire near Superior. The size of the fires is not known, but structures are threatened, and the entire town of Superior is under a mandatory evacuation order.

The South Boulder Recreation Center, Longmont Senior Center and the Lafayette YMCA are open for residents.

Multiple road closures are in effect, including U.S. 36, state Highway 93 and County Road 170.

An official cause has not been determined, but high winds blew down power lines earlier Thursday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Winds are 60 to 70 mph and higher in the area.

Very strong winds fueling the #marshallfire. Never a good sign when radar shows a smoke plume this strong.



Please heed all evacuations associated with this fire. Follow @BoulderOEM for latest evacuations and official fire info. #COwx pic.twitter.com/EzYy80xOBd — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 30, 2021

We will continue to update this story as it develops.