National Western Stock Show returns, with indoor mask protocols in place

Despite the parade being canceled due to weather, the National Western Stock Show is returning to Denver this year.

During the history of the NWSS, only two events have been canceled. The first time was in 1915 due to an outbreak of hoof and mouth disease, which prohibited animals from traveling across state lines. The second time was last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event has been an ongoing tradition for more than a century. Each year, it features rodeos, horse shows, livestock shows, family shows, shopping and more.

More than 700,000 people attended in 2019 over 16 days. This year, with the return of the stock show, organizers expect high attendance.

Amid surging COVID-19 cases in Colorado driven by the omicron variant, the NWSS is following Denver County mask mandate protocols.

All attendees must wear a mask indoors, mainly the rodeo arena and horse show arenas. However, guests can take off their masks in outdoor areas and while eating and drinking on the grounds. Proof of vaccination is not required to enter.

The National Western Stock Show runs from Saturday, Jan. 8 to Sunday, Jan. 23. There will be a free grounds admission day on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Guests can buy tickets and find showtimes in-person or online.