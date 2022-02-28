New Colorado driver's license design revealed Monday

Major changes include a different image of Southwest Colorado's Mount Sneffels on the front and Rocky Mountain National Park's Sprague Lake on the back, stylized with red hues and other distinct colors.

“For the first time, Coloradans had a voice in the design of our official State credentials and I am proud that the new Colorado driver license better reflects the iconic beauty of our great state,” Polis said in a press release.

Courtesy of Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles

The images, taken by two different Colorado photographers, were chosen in 2021 out of about 400 images submitted to a photo contest, according to the state DMV. The idea to add more color came from resident feedback the DMV heard after beginning the redesign process in Feb. 2020.

The card also features the names of all 64 counties in "micro text" on the back.

“It’s colorful, sturdy and secure, and really showcases our great state. I am proud to have helped bring this card to Colorado,” said DMV executive director Mark Ferrandino. “But I am even prouder that more than 55,000 Coloradans had a say in how the Iconic Credential looks.”

The new design will be available to people who get a new ID starting today. The design can also be used digitally on the My Colorado app.

The state's license was last redesigned in 2015. Learn more at dmv.colorado.gov/newcard.