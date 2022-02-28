© 2022
New Colorado driver's license design revealed Monday

KUNC | By Adam Rayes
Published February 28, 2022 at 3:20 PM MST
Image is of the front state's new license. At the top, its sky is colored in soft, bright blues, reds and yellow stripes. There is a blue and white colored mountain in the center. Grass and distant trees can be seen at the bottom, with a small elk in the foreground. Identifying information is overlaid for a sample named "John Driverlicense".
Courtesy of Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles

Colorado's new driver's license design was revealed today by Gov. Jared Polis and the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Major changes include a different image of Southwest Colorado's Mount Sneffels on the front and Rocky Mountain National Park's Sprague Lake on the back, stylized with red hues and other distinct colors.

“For the first time, Coloradans had a voice in the design of our official State credentials and I am proud that the new Colorado driver license better reflects the iconic beauty of our great state,” Polis said in a press release.

An image showing the front and back of Colorado's new ID alongside the original art chosen for it. On top is the front side. At the top of the image within the card, its sky is colored in soft, bright blues, reds and yellow stripes. There is a blue and white colored mountain in the center. Grass and distant trees can be seen at the bottom, with a small elk in the foreground. Identifying information is overlaid for a sample named "John Driverlicense". the original image looks about the same but sharper, more detailed and with less color stylization. The bottom has the backside, which features a clear, gradient sky, a more detailed mountain in the center, rolling grassy and tree-covered hills, and a lightly wavy lake at the bottom. Bar codes and other ID-related text are overlayed. The original image, like the front, is sharper, more detailed and has a cloudier sky.
Courtesy of Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles

The images, taken by two different Colorado photographers, were chosen in 2021 out of about 400 images submitted to a photo contest, according to the state DMV. The idea to add more color came from resident feedback the DMV heard after beginning the redesign process in Feb. 2020.

The card also features the names of all 64 counties in "micro text" on the back.

“It’s colorful, sturdy and secure, and really showcases our great state. I am proud to have helped bring this card to Colorado,” said DMV executive director Mark Ferrandino. “But I am even prouder that more than 55,000 Coloradans had a say in how the Iconic Credential looks.”

The new design will be available to people who get a new ID starting today. The design can also be used digitally on the My Colorado app.

The state's license was last redesigned in 2015. Learn more at dmv.colorado.gov/newcard.

Adam Rayes
As KUNC’s rural and small communities reporter, I help further the newsroom’s efforts to ensure that all of Northern Colorado’s communities are heard.
