KUNC is a member of Capitol Coverage, a collaborative public policy reporting project, providing news and analysis to communities across Colorado for more than a decade. Fifteen public radio stations participate in Capitol Coverage from throughout Colorado.

How to help, and get help, after the Texas school shooting

KUNC | By Scott Franz
Published May 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM MDT
Texas School Shooting
Jae C. Hong/AP
/
AP
Flowers are placed around a welcome sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to honor the victims killed in Tuesday's shooting at the school. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing several fourth-graders and their teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Service organizations in Colorado and beyond say they are ready to help residents who are grieving after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Get help in Colorado

- Colorado Crisis Services is offering free counseling. Residents can schedule a confidential appointment by calling 1-844-493-8255, or texting TALK to 38255.

- The Boulder Strong Resource Center says it is open to provide healing and support. The center at 2935 Baseline Road was created to help residents affected by last year’s shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers. It is open at the following times:

Monday through Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

- The Colorado School Resource Center has published a guide to help adults talk to children about mass shootings. The guide and other resources can be found here.

Help those in Texas

GoFundMe has launched a page of verified fundraisers mostly based in Texas that will support victims and their loved ones. Find it here.

Scott Franz
Scott Franz is a government watchdog reporter and photographer from Steamboat Springs. He spent the last seven years covering politics and government for the Steamboat Pilot & Today, a daily newspaper in northwest Colorado.
