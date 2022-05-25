How to help, and get help, after the Texas school shooting

Service organizations in Colorado and beyond say they are ready to help residents who are grieving after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Get help in Colorado

- Colorado Crisis Services is offering free counseling. Residents can schedule a confidential appointment by calling 1-844-493-8255, or texting TALK to 38255.

- The Boulder Strong Resource Center says it is open to provide healing and support. The center at 2935 Baseline Road was created to help residents affected by last year’s shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers. It is open at the following times:

Monday through Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

- The Colorado School Resource Center has published a guide to help adults talk to children about mass shootings. The guide and other resources can be found here .

Help those in Texas