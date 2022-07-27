Larimer County reports its first case of monkeypox

Larimer County has detected its first case of monkeypox. The case is under investigation, and health officials say they will reach out to vaccinate anyone at high-risk of exposure.

Monkeypox cases in the U.S. are rarely deadly. Symptoms include headaches, fevers and muscle aches followed by rash or skin bumps. The virus can spread through close physical contact, and also by touching bed linens or clothing of someone who is sick.

State health officials recommend that people who are experiencing symptoms of monkeypox or who may have been exposed to the virus contact a health care provider to discuss testing.

There have been 36 reported cases in Colorado since May.