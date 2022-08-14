Seminars at Steamboat: Christopher Ptomey

American notions of liberty, property, and the role of government have shaped where we live, who succeeds, and what we must to do to achieve a new ‘American Dream’. Part of that dream for many families is a home of their own.

Christopher Ptomey is the Executive Director of the Urban Land Institute’s Terwilliger Center for Housing, which works to promote residential development and housing affordability. The Center is a key part of ULI’s efforts to leverage its nationwide local networks and 42,000 members to promote responsible land use, build sustainable communities, and create effective partnerships with private and public sector organizations and leaders. Terwilliger’s programs include extensive research, local and national convenings and consultations, and the Jack Kemp and Robert Larson awards programs that highlight innovative and best practices for improving housing affordability.

Ptomey himself has long-standing expertise in housing and community development policies at the local, state and federal level. Before joining the staff of ULI, Ptomey led the U.S. government relations and advocacy team at Habitat for Humanity International, where he focused on improving federal, state, and local housing policies and systems. Prior to that, he was federal liaison for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, and he served five years as a senior legislative aide to former U.S. Representative Michael “Mac” Collins of Georgia.

In addition to his work at ULI, Ptomey currently serves as a governing board member for the National Housing Conference. He is a former Board member of the Grounded Solutions Network.

He holds a B.A. from Haverford College, a J.D. from George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School, and a law license in his native Tennessee.