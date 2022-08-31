After counties lift fire restrictions, fall forecast is warmer and drier than usual across the state
In its latest long-term outlook, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicts hotter-than-average temperatures and lower-than-average precipitation from September to November.
This forecast follows wet summer weather; drought conditions have improved in parts of the state. Some areas, like Summit County and parts of Boulder County, have gone as far as lifting fire restrictions this summer.
“This decision was made after careful review of current fuel moisture conditions, long-term forecasts, and fire activity,” wrote the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office in a press release earlier this month.
But, fire season in Colorado does not end with summer. The East Troublesome Fire destroyed more than 350 homes in Grand County in October 2020. During that same time, the Cameron Peak Fire was also burning and wasn’t contained until December. At the end of last year, the Marshall Fire, a disaster which incurred hundreds of millions of dollars in losses, destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County.