Colorado voter turnout lagging behind last midterm, early returns show

More than half a million Coloradans have returned their ballots for the November election.

The returns through Monday show that around seventy five thousand fewer votes have come in compared to the same point in the last midterm elections in 2018.

Unaffiliated voters, which make up the largest voting group in the state, are also returning the most ballots just over a week out from Election Day. It also appears that so far, Democrats are outpacing Republicans in early returns.

The Secretary of State’s office says it’s now too close to Election Day to put ballots in the mail and is instructingoters to return ballots to designated drop boxes or polling centers.

All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Voters can find the nearest polling center or drop box using this tool.

Matt Crane, the head of the Colorado County Clerks Association, says voting has been going smoothly so far across the state.

“I’m not hearing of any operational issues, and we continue to keep track of some of the misinformation conversations that are out there,” he said. “Clerks have a zero tolerance policy for any watchers that may be out of line, or any election judges that may be out of line. Not too many episodes to report as far as that goes.”

People can register to vote through election day on November 8th.