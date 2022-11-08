Colorado Democrats dominate in 2022 general election, according to early results

Colorado appears to be turning a deeper shade of blue.

Democrats are projected to maintain their control of every statewide office, from Governor to Secretary of State.

U.S. Senator Michael Bennett fended off a challenge from Republican Joe O’dea and early returns show Democrats are likely to maintain or even expand their control of the state legislature.

Polis cruises to re-election

Voters have overwhelmingly decided to reelect Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat whose first term was defined by his response to monumental challenges ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to record-breaking wildfires.

“The people of Colorado have chosen to share my belief that Colorado’s best days are still ahead,” he said. “As we plan for what’s next, we draw from the lessons that got us to this outcome tonight. The fact is we did something simple. We focused on issues that really effect people’s lives.”

Polis touted his response to the coronavirus pandemic and his delivery of free full day kindergarten early in his first term.

Republican Heidi Ganahl conceded early in the evening. In a statement, she said the race did not go the way she had “hoped and prayed for.”

“Governor Polis, I wish you well, and my prayers will be with you,” she said. “This election is over, but our problems are not.”

Polis and Ganahl offered dramatically different visions for the state.

They have different views about abortion and the government’s role in creating new affordable housing projects.

Polis approved new government spending in support of efforts to create new units.

Ganahl said the state should not play a role in subsidizing the housing. Instead, she campaigned on trying to motivate private developers to get creative and create new units in closed shopping malls.

At times, things got personal. Ganahl called Polis a ‘spoiled brat’ as the campaign got more heated.

Weiser wins second term as Attorney General

Democrat Phil Weiser overwhelmingly defeated Republican challenger John Kellner in the race to become the state’s top prosecutor.

Kellner criticized Weiser for not doing enough to lobby the legislature for tougher criminal penalties during his first term.

Weiser ran on his record of securing large settlements in civil suits and his focus on consumer protections.

Bennett defeats O’Dea

U.S. Senator Michael Bennett cruised to a third term, beating back a challenge from Republican businessman Joe O’Dea.

“We won this campaign because we told the truth from the beginning to the end of this election,” he said. “We said the same things in the red parts of the state and the blue parts of the state. And we focused on the struggles of working people in this economy.”

Bennett said families came to him during the campaign saying they were working incredibly hard but still found it difficult to afford health care and housing in the state.

“As we stand here tonight, we have the worst income inequality we’ve had in America in a century….and I think that is unacceptable,” he said. “We have to change that.

He touted his efforts to cap drug prices for seniors and requiring Medicare to negotiate drug prices on behalf of the American people.

Other big races too close to call

As of 10 p.m. on election night, it was too close to call whether Colorado’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives will have more Democrats or Republicans next year.

Incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert was slightly behind in the vote count against Democratic Challenger Adam Frisch as of 10 p.m. in the 3rd Congressional District.

Meanwhile, Democrat Yadira Caraveo held a slight lead over Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer in the returns that had been counted as of 10 p.m.

