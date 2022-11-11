Race between Boebert and Frisch remains razor close in 3rd Congressional District

Republican Lauren Boebert was holding a 1,122-vote lead on Friday morning as many election workers across the district paused counting for the Veterans Day holiday.

There are still ballots trickling in from overseas and out-of-state voters.

And any voter has until Wednesday to cure a ballot that wasn’t counted yet because of a signature issue.

It’s not clear yet just how many ballots are left to count in the sprawling district. If the vote totals remain close enough, there could be a mandatory recount.

All eyes were on Pueblo County on Thursday as hundreds of more ballots were counted.

Frisch spent Friday urging his supporters to see if their ballots need to be cured because of signature issues.

“I knew this race would be close, but I didn’t know it would be one of the closest in the country!” he said in a Tweet.

Meanwhile, Boebert is using the ongoing uncertainty in the race to ask for campaign contributions, saying she was preparing for the possibility of a recount.

