This week's news brief with The Colorado Sun
Aside from a still not settled showdown between Third Congressional District candidates Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch, the dust is starting to settle in the midterm elections in Colorado. Let's catch up with politics reporter from The Colorado Sun, Jesse Paul.
Topics covered in this discussion include:
- an end of the week deadline to cure ballots in the Boebert/Frisch race
- a breakdown of the Democrats majority in seats across the state
- an increase in women in elected positions