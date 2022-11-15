© 2022
NPR for Northern Colorado
This week's news brief with The Colorado Sun

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published November 15, 2022 at 1:56 PM MST
Aside from a still not settled showdown between Third Congressional District candidates Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch, the dust is starting to settle in the midterm elections in Colorado. Let's catch up with politics reporter from The Colorado Sun, Jesse Paul.

Topics covered in this discussion include:

  • an end of the week deadline to cure ballots in the Boebert/Frisch race
  • a breakdown of the Democrats majority in seats across the state
  • an increase in women in elected positions
News The Colorado SunVotingMidterm Election 2022
Nikole Robinson Carroll
Email: nikole.carroll@kunc.org
See stories by Nikole Robinson Carroll
