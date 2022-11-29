This week with the Colorado Sun: Denver flipping motels, the Sand Creek Massacre and more

Interview Highlights

Denver’s plan to flip old motel rooms to create shelters for unhoused residents

Booth: What they’re doing is partnering with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless and a number of other organizations in trying to take all the hotels that you’ve driven by many times … [and] instead of building new buildings from scratch … they’re trying to buy up places that have already served as transitional housing for people and build better spaces in them, build supportive services for jobs, for mental health, for substance abuse, and make them supported housing units.

A new exhibit remembering the Sand Creek Massacre victims opens

Booth: So the History Colorado Center opened in 2012, and it opened to be a brand new place of scholarship and a new way of looking at Colorado history.

They tried a Sand Creek exhibit 10 years ago that they thought at the time was groundbreaking and inclusive … within weeks, it shut down because they had not done enough consulting with the Cheyenne and Arapaho people.

So the word that was used in the exhibit the first time around, ten years ago, was “collision,” as if it was some kind of match of equals and that both sides had sort of equal responsibility. Now the main word in the headline is “betrayal.”

Crested Butte man reunites with childhood treasures

Booth: Jerry Carroll grew up in Massachusetts playing baseball with his buddies and collecting cards. [He] ended up coming to Crested Butte, was a park ranger for a while … and left a bunch of baseball cards in a safe deposit box in Crested Butte and then pretty much forgot about them.[He] ended up raising a family in California, and when he had an eight-year-old son who suddenly was interested in sports and said, “Hey dad, what do you know about baseball cards?” A light bulb went off in his head, and he said, “I’ve got a card somewhere, I’ve got to find them.”