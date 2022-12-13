Boulder Valley School District Aims For Transparency & Accountability With New Data Dashboard

Colorado requires school districts to report discipline data from each of their schools.

For over a decade, these numbers have pointed to racial and ethnic disparities in how students are disciplined and have indicated that it is a statewide problem.

In Boulder Valley School District’s, data shows Latino students are nearly three times more likely than white students to be suspended, according to an analysis by the Boulder Reporting Lab. Latino and Black parents have been pushing for more accountability.

In an effort to address this issue, the district added a data dashboard to its website in August. It provides more detailed school-level information on disciplinary actions.

Boulder Valley School District Superintendent Rob Anderson joined us to talk about transparency and goals.

