© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Southwest cancels over 300 flights from Denver International Airport

KUNC | By Beau Baker
Published December 27, 2022 at 6:16 PM MST
Winter Weather Travel Colorado
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Travelers collect bags at the Southwest Airlines baggage claim area in Denver International Airport Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Denver.

According to the Director of Communications with DIA, Alex Renteria, about 1,000 people were stuck in the airport last night.

“We worked with Southwest Airlines to ensure those folks had snacks and water,” she said. “We also passed out blankets to the folks that stayed overnight.”

Some of the airport’s restaurants extended their hours to accommodate stranded travelers.

According to Renteria, aside from delays and cancelations from Southwest, operations at the airport were pretty smooth.

“We aren’t seeing lines nearly as long as they were days prior just due to the weather, but now we’re seeing more support with their luggage,” she said.

Ultimately, about 60% of Southwest’s flights were canceled. Another 200 flights were delayed, most of them Southwest and United.

Tags
News Winter holidaysAirlinesDenver International Airport
Beau Baker
As the Newscast Editor and Producer, I provide listeners with news and information critical to our region.
See stories by Beau Baker