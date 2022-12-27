Southwest cancels over 300 flights from Denver International Airport

According to the Director of Communications with DIA, Alex Renteria, about 1,000 people were stuck in the airport last night.

“We worked with Southwest Airlines to ensure those folks had snacks and water,” she said. “We also passed out blankets to the folks that stayed overnight.”

Some of the airport’s restaurants extended their hours to accommodate stranded travelers.

According to Renteria, aside from delays and cancelations from Southwest, operations at the airport were pretty smooth.

“We aren’t seeing lines nearly as long as they were days prior just due to the weather, but now we’re seeing more support with their luggage,” she said.

Ultimately, about 60% of Southwest’s flights were canceled. Another 200 flights were delayed, most of them Southwest and United.