Early testing at Boulder's Main Library Shows Extent of Meth Contamination

Boulder's main library closed last week after high levels of methamphetamine were found in restroom air ducts. Additional testing was done to see if other areas of the library were affected.

Preliminary results of those tests show contamination was mostly isolated to the public restrooms. However, meth residue did show up elsewhere.

"What the new tests show us is that there is some surface level contamination in places that the public could have access to," said Sarah Huntley, a spokesperson with the city of Boulder.

Huntley says that includes some seating areas in the library. Those areas will have to be remediated and likely repurposed.

The library is working with the local health department to devise a plan to safely access the building and start moving staff back in.

"And we're also going to have to develop some new workflow and processes for people accessing those restrooms to ensure that this issue doesn't happen again," said Huntley.

Huntley expects the city to provide more testing and remediation information in the coming days. She says the earliest the library could reopen is Jan. 3.

