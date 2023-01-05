National Western Stock Show kicks off in Denver

The National Western Stock Show, the annual event that is sometimes considered the Super Bowl of livestock shows, opens this weekend in Denver.

Festivities kicked off on Thursday, with the stock show parade in Downtown Denver. World renowned animal behavior expert Temple Grandin presided as grand marshal.

The stock show itself opens on Saturday. For two full weeks, ranchers from across the country will show their prize cattle, sheep, goats, hogs, llamas, alpacas and more. Ranchers will compete for titles and sell their livestock to the highest bidder.

Stock Show President Paul Andrews says the pandemic hurt the event for the past couple of years, but believes 2023 marks a comeback. “This is going to be a pretty amazing year,” Andrews said. “We have 48 states that have entered our show.” Thirty-two countries are also represented among this year’s livestock exhibitors.

“We ended up showing maybe around 9,000 head of livestock last year,” Andrews said, reflecting on the pandemic downturn. “Compare that to this year where we think we're going to be in the 13,000 to 15,000 head of livestock this year. [That’s a] Pretty, pretty major increase.”

The event also features rodeo performances, horse shows a petting farm and the kid-friendly Farmyard Follies show.

One special highlight this year will be an unusual breed of sheep: the Valais Blacknose. “I'm telling you, this animal looks just like a toy stuffed animal,” Andrews said “The kids are going to go crazy for this one. They come from Sweden. We've never had them here on site.” The Valais Blacknose sheep are undeniably adorable. But Andrews warns that visitors should refrain from trying to hug the creatures and take them home. “It’s not a toy, I promise.”

Festivities run through January 22nd.

For a full schedule of the National Western Stock Show, visit the here.

