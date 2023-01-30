Man faces charges for Horsetooth Reservoir crash

The man who buzzed boaters on Horsetooth Reservoir in a plane last fall is facing charges.

Ahmed El-Kaddah was flying a Cessna on Sept. 11, 2022 that eventually crashed. The pilot and a passenger in the plane survived with minor injuries.

Witnesses said the plane had been flying recklessly toward boats before it turned toward the mountains and crashed, according to a press release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

El-Kaddah now faces several misdemeanors for menacing and reckless endangerment. Investigators said mechanical failure did not cause the crash and flight data showed the suspect’s testimony about the incident was inconsistent.

“The fact that someone would show such reckless disregard for the lives of others is concerning, but it’s even more disturbing on a date that holds so much pain and significance for our country,” Sheriff John Feyen said in the press release.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant, although El-Kaddah left the country shortly after the crash.

Anyone with information related to the case can contact Investigator Tyler Thomas at (970) 498-5167 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.