Front Range communities honor Black History Month

Communities across the Front Range are recognizing Black History Month.

In Boulder County, there are a number of ways to participate and plenty of opportunities to learn more about the Black experience.

"We want to make sure that Black history is an element that you can use to expand your understanding, to gain a deeper appreciation for the African American culture, the African diaspora," DeAndre Taylor, Boulder County's Black History Month program director, said.

Taylor, DeAndre L / DeAndre Taylor is the program director for Boulder County's Black History Month celebration. He said it's an opportunity "to see each other as neighbors, as friends, as allies."

NAACP Boulder County and the Executive Committee, African American Cultural Events, Boulder County are hosting events and programs open to the public all month. Several exhibitions in Boulder, Longmont, and Lafayette will highlight the work of Black artists this month. Showcases include paintings and stone sculptures.

There's also a youth storytelling event in Longmont with author Nyibol Bior. Bior is a former South Sudan refugee who wrote about her experiences in the book "My Beautiful Colors."

"She uses her experience to motivate children in how they work through adversity they're facing and how they overcome that," Taylor said.

Bior will be reading from the book and leading an art activity on Feb. 18 at the Longmont Museum. The event starts at 10 am.

The following day, NAACP Boulder County is celebrating their annual Freedom Fund in Boulder with a performance from the Nashville African American Wind Symphony. The group will be performing a new piece of music written for Boulder County.

"Anyone - I don't care who you are - you will not be disappointed in this group. They are phenomenal and not only are they professional musicians, but that's not their day job. Many of these folks are politicians, educators, lawyers, and scientists," Taylor said.

The free performance takes place at Macky Auditorium at the University of Colorado Boulder campus on Feb. 19 at 3 pm. You can reserve seats for the event online.

Elsewhere on the Front Range, Colorado State University in Fort Collins is hosting Black History Month programs ranging from film screenings to speaking events and student organized activities. A complete schedule is available on CSU's website.

